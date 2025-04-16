Jio Financial shares: Q4 results 2025 date is fast approaching. Buy, sell, or hold?

Jio Financial shares: The board of directors of Reliance group-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Jio Financial Services will meet on Thursday, April 17, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Along with the results, Jio Financial board will also consider a dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). If approved, this will be the first such dividend announcement by the company.

Ahead of Jio Financial Q4 results date, the company shares are buzzing in the stock market, rallying 4% in just two days. Earlier today, Jio Financial share price was trading 1% higher at ₹242.40 on the BSE. The stock has also been in focus following its inclusion in the Nifty 50 index last month.

Jio Financial Q4 Preview Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said, "Expect the profitability of the company to increase, aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The company may declare dividend for its shareholders for the first time, which has been positive for the investors."

Jio Financial Shares: Buy, sell or hold? Analysts see a positive setup for Jio Financial shares ahead of the Q4 results announcement on Thursday. They expect the stock to reach ₹265-270 in the near term.

The stock has been gaining momentum over the last few sessions, breaking past the key resistance level of ₹235, and is now showing signs of continued strength, said Om Ghawalkar, Market Analyst, Share.Market.

"On the charts, things are looking positive. Technical indicators like the MACD and RSI are showing bullish signals, and the stock is now trading comfortably above its 10-day, 21-day, and 50-day moving averages. That’s usually a good sign of an ongoing uptrend, especially with trading volumes on the rise. Looking ahead, ₹255 stands out as the next resistance, with a further upside target near ₹265. On the flip side, ₹220 and ₹205 are likely to act as key support levels in case of any pullback," Ghawalkar added.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said Jio Financial has demonstrated strong consolidation within the range of 230-210 over the past several trading weeks, indicating the establishment of a solid support base.

"In recent trading activity, the stock has surpassed the 21-DEMA after an extended period of below-average performance and is now trading above the 50 DEMA, which reflects a robust technical outlook. From a technical perspective, support is positioned around the neckline of the breakout zone at 230-225, with critical support identified at 216, a key level associated with a bullish gap," Krishan said.

However, he added that the resistance level at 250 presents a considerable challenge. "A definitive breakout above this level is anticipated to generate fresh momentum, potentially propelling the stock toward the 265-270 range in the foreseeable future," according to him.

Trading Strategy for Jio Financial Shares As per Kamble of Bonanza Group, Jio Financial has given a breakout from a Double Bottom pattern, a classic reversal formation that signals a potential shift in momentum to the upside. "The price has closed above both the 21-day and 50-day EMAs, which supports a positive outlook. Additionally, the RSI is moving higher in alignment with the price action, indicating bullish momentum," he said.

Based on this technical setup, Kamble recommends a long position in Jio Financial with a stop-loss at ₹220 and a potential target of ₹280. An options strategy to participate in the move could be: Buy 1 lot of 240 CE and Sell 1 lot of 280 CE, recommended Kamble.

