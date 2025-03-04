Mint Market

Jio Financial shares rise 4% on plans to acquire Jio Payments Bank shares worth ₹105 crore from SBI

  • Jio Financial shares rise 4% on plans to acquire Jio Payments Bank shares worth 105 crore from SBI

Nikita Prasad
Published4 Mar 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Jio Financial Services shares rose four per cent on Tuesday after announcing plans to acquire Jio Payments Bank shares(Photo: Courtesy BSE twitter)

Jio Financial Services Ltd will acquire 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) for 104.5 crore, making the payments bank its wholly owned subsidiary.

Currently, Jio Fin holds an 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank, a joint venture between Reliance Industries-backed Jio Financial and SBI. Following the acquisition, Jio Payments Bank will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

The deal, approved by Jio Fin’s Board of Directors, is subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval and is expected to be completed within 45 days post-clearance.

Advertisement

The company clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and no promoters or group entities have any financial interest in the acquisition.

Following the announcement, shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd surged nearly four per cent on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of 208 on Tuesday.

 

More to come 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsJio Financial shares rise 4% on plans to acquire Jio Payments Bank shares worth ₹105 crore from SBI
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 04:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App