Jio Financial shares rise 4% on plans to acquire Jio Payments Bank shares worth ₹105 crore from SBI

Jio Financial Services Ltd will acquire 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) for ₹104.5 crore, making the payments bank its wholly owned subsidiary.

Currently, Jio Fin holds an 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank, a joint venture between Reliance Industries-backed Jio Financial and SBI. Following the acquisition, Jio Payments Bank will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

The deal, approved by Jio Fin’s Board of Directors, is subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval and is expected to be completed within 45 days post-clearance.

Advertisement

The company clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and no promoters or group entities have any financial interest in the acquisition.

Following the announcement, shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd surged nearly four per cent on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of ₹208 on Tuesday.