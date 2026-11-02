Jio Financial shares surge 4% today but fell 28% in 2026: Can stock break out of its prolonged downtrend? Key levels

Jio Financial Services shares rose nearly 4% on Monday, 2 November, after the company completed the conversion of warrants held by two promoter-group entities into equity shares, increasing their combined stake in the company.

The company allotted 12.5 crore equity shares each to Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd at ₹316.50 apiece, comprising a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹306.50 per share.

The allotment was approved by the board's Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee on 30 October and marks the completion of the warrant conversion process that began in September 2025. Both entities had initially received 25 crore warrants each on a preferential basis, with an earlier tranche of 12.5 crore shares each allotted in April 2026.

Following the latest allotment, Jio Financial Services' paid-up equity capital has increased to ₹6,853.14 crore, comprising 685.31 crore shares.

Sikka Ports & Terminals' holding has risen to 4.65% from 2.93%, while Jamnagar Utilities & Power's stake has increased to 5.52% from 3.84%. Consequently, the combined shareholding of promoters and promoter-group entities has climbed to 50.98% from 49.13%.

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results Last month, Jio Financial Services reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹340.44 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹695 crore in the corresponding period last year, as a sharp increase in expenses weighed on earnings.

Despite a decline in profit, the company's total income surged nearly 70% to ₹1,699.41 crore during the July-September quarter, up from ₹1,002.40 crore a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.

Interest income rose significantly to ₹1,257.68 crore from ₹392.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, total expenses also climbed sharply to ₹1,166 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹436.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Jio Financial Services share price today Jio Financial Services share price today opened at ₹206.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹212.10 per share, and an intraday low of ₹206.60 apiece. However, the stock has fallen about 28% in 2026 so far.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Jio Financial Services had been trading in a narrow range of ₹203–209 over the past five sessions. Although the stock declined around 3.5% and broke below this consolidation range, it continues to trade below its key moving averages. Therefore, it is too early to interpret the recent weakness as a confirmed trend reversal, he said.

Shah added that the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had earlier remained sideways, has started moving higher, indicating a gradual improvement in momentum.

On the downside, the ₹200–205 range is likely to provide crucial support, while the previous swing high zone of ₹217–220 is expected to act as strong resistance. According to Shah, a decisive close above ₹220 would be necessary to signal a potential short-term trend reversal.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said that after a correction, the stock has moved closer to its broader support area at ₹198, where it found support around the demand zone and has been trying to recover. The immediate resistance is at ₹212, followed by ₹222. Reclaiming these levels could help the stock shift back to a positive setup.