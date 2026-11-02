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Jio Financial shares surge 4% today but fell 28% in 2026: Can stock break out of its prolonged downtrend? Key levels

Jio Financial Services shares rose nearly 4% after it allotted 12.5 crore shares each to promoter-group entities Sikka Ports & Terminals and Jamnagar Utilities & Power, completing warrant conversions. The allotments lifted combined promoter and promoter-group ownership to 50.98% from 49.13%.

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Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Nov 2026, 10:42 AM IST
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Jio Financial Services shares rose nearly 4% after it allotted 12.5 crore shares each to promoter-group entities
Jio Financial Services shares rose nearly 4% after it allotted 12.5 crore shares each to promoter-group entities(Photo: AI generated )

Jio Financial Services shares rose nearly 4% on Monday, 2 November, after the company completed the conversion of warrants held by two promoter-group entities into equity shares, increasing their combined stake in the company.

The company allotted 12.5 crore equity shares each to Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd at 316.50 apiece, comprising a face value of 10 and a premium of 306.50 per share.

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The allotment was approved by the board's Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee on 30 October and marks the completion of the warrant conversion process that began in September 2025. Both entities had initially received 25 crore warrants each on a preferential basis, with an earlier tranche of 12.5 crore shares each allotted in April 2026.

Following the latest allotment, Jio Financial Services' paid-up equity capital has increased to 6,853.14 crore, comprising 685.31 crore shares.

Sikka Ports & Terminals' holding has risen to 4.65% from 2.93%, while Jamnagar Utilities & Power's stake has increased to 5.52% from 3.84%. Consequently, the combined shareholding of promoters and promoter-group entities has climbed to 50.98% from 49.13%.

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Jio Financial Services Q2 Results

Last month, Jio Financial Services reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 340.44 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with 695 crore in the corresponding period last year, as a sharp increase in expenses weighed on earnings.

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Despite a decline in profit, the company's total income surged nearly 70% to 1,699.41 crore during the July-September quarter, up from 1,002.40 crore a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.

Interest income rose significantly to 1,257.68 crore from 392.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, total expenses also climbed sharply to 1,166 crore during the quarter, compared with 436.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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Jio Financial Services share price today

Jio Financial Services share price today opened at 206.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 212.10 per share, and an intraday low of 206.60 apiece. However, the stock has fallen about 28% in 2026 so far.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Jio Financial Services had been trading in a narrow range of 203–209 over the past five sessions. Although the stock declined around 3.5% and broke below this consolidation range, it continues to trade below its key moving averages. Therefore, it is too early to interpret the recent weakness as a confirmed trend reversal, he said.

Shah added that the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had earlier remained sideways, has started moving higher, indicating a gradual improvement in momentum.

On the downside, the 200–205 range is likely to provide crucial support, while the previous swing high zone of 217–220 is expected to act as strong resistance. According to Shah, a decisive close above 220 would be necessary to signal a potential short-term trend reversal.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said that after a correction, the stock has moved closer to its broader support area at 198, where it found support around the demand zone and has been trying to recover. The immediate resistance is at 212, followed by 222. Reclaiming these levels could help the stock shift back to a positive setup.

Also Read | Jio up 27.8% since listing, but how other RIL Group stocks fared in 3 yrs?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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