Jio Financial to be removed from FTSE Indices

Jio Financial to be removed from FTSE Indices1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading after 20 business days. A notice shared by FTSE Russell said that the company had also not announced a firm trading date since its inclusion on July 20. The omission will come into effect from August 22.
