Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jio Financial to be removed from FTSE Indices

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:45 PM IST Livemint

Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading after 20 business days. A notice shared by FTSE Russell said that the company had also not announced a firm trading date since its inclusion on July 20. The omission will come into effect from August 22.

“Further to the FTSE Russell notice issued on 13 July 2023 in relation to the demerger of Jio Financial Services (India, constituent) from Reliance Industries (India, constituent), since Jio Financial Services did not commence trading after 20 business days and no firm trading date has been announced," read an official update.

As per the notice, Jio Financial Services will be removed from FTSE RAFI All World 3000 Index, FTSE RAFI All World 3000 Index - QSR, FTSE RAFI Emerging Index and FTSE RAFI Emerging Index - QSR.

This is a breaking story that is currently being updated.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
