Jio Financial, Zomato likely to be included in Nifty50 under new F&O rules: Nuvama
According to Pagaria, if included in the Nifty 50, Jio Financial could attract $466 million in passive fund buying, Zomato $491 million, and Trent $463 million.
With the market regulator SEBI approving revisions in the eligibility criteria for the entry and exit of stocks in the derivatives market, Jio Financial Services and Zomato now have strong prospects of joining the blue-chip Nifty50 index, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research Analysis.
