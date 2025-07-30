Subscribe

Jio Financial's board approves ₹15,825 crore fund infusion via warrants issue to promoters. Details here

Jio Financial Services' board of directors on 30 July 2025 approved the fund infusion of 15,825 crore via a preferential warrant issue to promoters. Promoters' stake will increase to 54.19% from the current levels. 

PTI
Published30 Jul 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Jio Financial Services board approved the fund infusion on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.
Jio Financial Services board approved the fund infusion on Wednesday, 30 July 2025. (REUTERS)

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Jio Financial Services board on Wednesday approved fund infusion of 15,825 crore through preferential issue of convertible warrants to members of the promoter group.

Jio Financial promoters, including the Ambani family and different group holding entities, together own 47.12 per cent of the company. 

Post preferential issuance, promoter group holding would go up to 54.19 per cent.

The board in its meeting on Wednesday approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of 316.50 per unit.

Each warrant convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company of face value of 10 each at a premium of 306.50 each aggregating up to 15,825 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the two promoter entities, it said.

Post issue, Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd holding in the company would increase from 1.08 per cent to 4.65 per cent while Jamnagar Utilities and Power Private Ltd holding would more than double from 2.02 per cent to 5.52 per cent, it said. 

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income rose to 619 crore as against 418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year.

During the period, interest income doubled to 363 crore as against 162 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses increased significantly to 261 crore from 79 crore in the same quarter of last year. 

JFSL, in the quarter, acquired 7.9 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from State Bank of India, representing 14.96 per cent of equity share capital of JPBL for 104.54 crore.

Consequently, JPBL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary effective from June 18 2025. Exceptional item represents the excess of fair value gain on remeasurement of investment in JPBL of 439.16 crore over the goodwill of 410.59 crore relating to this acquisition, it said.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

