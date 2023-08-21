Jio Financials lists at ₹262 per share on NSE and ₹265 per share on BSE1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Jio Financial Services stock was listed at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE against the discovered price of ₹261.85 apiece.
Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on Monday. The stock was listed at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE against the discovered price of ₹261.85 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started