Jio IPO listing gains calculator: How much profit can you expect from one Small NII and Big NII lot after allotment?

Following the finalisation of the allotment for Jio Platforms’ IPO, investors are now eyeing potential listing gains ahead of the stock’s market debut on Wednesday, October 28.

Based on the prevailing grey market premium (GMP) of ₹250 per share, Small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) allotted the minimum application of 180 shares could potentially earn an estimated gain of ₹45,000, while Big NIIs allotted 900 shares could see gains of around ₹2.25 lakh.

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However, these are indicative estimates, and actual listing gains will depend on the stock’s listing price.

Jio Platforms IPO: How much could Non-institutional investors gain on listing day? Non-institutional investors who receive an allotment of one lot could see their investment generate a potential gain of over 23% on listing day, based on the current grey market premium (GMP). Jio Platforms’ GMP stood at ₹260 per share on Monday, according to the latest available data.

For the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category in the Jio Platforms IPO, application details are divided into Small NII (sNII) and Big NII (bNII).

For Small NII, the minimum application size is 15 lots (180 shares), requiring an investment of ₹2,01,420 at the upper price band of ₹1,119 per share.

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For Big NII, the minimum application size is 75 lots (900 shares), requiring an investment of ₹10,07,100.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,119 per share, the stock is projected to list at around ₹1,379, implying a potential premium of 23.23%.

A small NII investor who applied for one lot of 15 shares at ₹1,119 per share would have invested ₹2,01,420.

If allotted one lot, the investor’s holding would be worth approximately ₹2,48,220 at the implied listing price, translating into an estimated gain of ₹46,800.

Meanwhile, a Big NII investor who received an allotment of 900 shares could see their investment rise to ₹12,41,100, compared with the initial investment of ₹10,07,100.

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The calculation is based on the prevailing GMP and is only an estimate. The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is not an official indicator of the listing price and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

The calculations also exclude brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges.

Jio IPO listing gains calculator: How much profit you are expected to make on one small NII, HNI lot after allotmentJi

Retail vs NII investors: How do potential Jio Platforms IPO listing gains compare? Retail investors applying for one lot of 12 shares would invest ₹13,428 and could earn an estimated listing gain of ₹3,120 if the stock lists at ₹1,379 per share, based on the current GMP of ₹260.

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For NII investors, the minimum application size and investment are significantly higher. Small NII applicants must apply for at least 15 lots, or 180 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2,01,420. At the implied listing price of ₹1,379 per share, their holding would be worth ₹2,46,420, translating into an estimated gain of ₹45,000.

Big NII applicants must apply for at least 75 lots, or 900 shares, amounting to an investment of ₹10,07,100. At the same implied listing price, their holding would be worth ₹12,32,100, resulting in an estimated gain of ₹2,25,000.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.