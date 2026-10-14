Jio Platforms IPO confirms RIL reservation quota — How will it impact Reliance share price? Experts' views

Jio Platforms IPO | Reliance Digital | Reliance share | RIL share: The digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today submitted the much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad, for the IPO on Wednesday. The Reliance Group subsidiary company also declared the Jio Platforms IPO price band at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per equity share. So, Reliance's digital arm is expected to raise between ₹28,755 crore and ₹30,213 crore. The public issue will open on 21 October 2026, and it is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

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Reliance's digital arm also declared a ₹54-per-share rebate for Eligible Employees bidding under the Employee Reservation Portion. Jio Platforms also confirmed the shareholders' quota in the final prospectus for the upcoming IPO, reserving up to ₹2,500 crore worth of Jio Platforms shares, leaving open the question of whether Reliance shares would react to this development on Thursday.

Reliance shares | RIL shares | Jio Platforms IPO impact Speaking on the impact of Jio Platforms IPO RHP filing and its impact on the Reliance shares in the wake of a large ₹2,500 crore shareholders' quota, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “I am not expecting any impact on RIL shares on Thursday due to the Jio Platforms IPO RHP filing. In fact, it has become clear after the Jio Platforms' RHP filing that investors buying Reliance shares from tomorrow onwards won't be eligible for applying to the Jio Platforms IPO under the shareholders' quota because the RHP filing date is considered the cutoff date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders of the company.”

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Pointing towards the upside trend in RIL share price today, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Those who bought Reliance shares on Wednesday may also not be able to avail the benefit of applying under the shareholders' quota. This is because of the 'T+1' rule applicable to buying and selling of shares. The rule suggests that those who hold Reliance shares in their demat account, even a single RIL share, would be eligible to apply for the Jio Platforms IPO under the shareholders' quota. Due to the ‘T+1’ rule, today's bought shares will be credited into one's demat account after the close of the market hours tomorrow.”

Jio Platforms IPO | Eligibility criteria for RIL shareholders The eligibility criteria for Reliance shareholders applying to the Jio Platforms IPO under the shareholders' quota are simple: the applicant must hold Reliance Industries (RIL) equity shares on October 14, 2026, the date Jio Platforms filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

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Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) holding public equity shares of RIL, subject to the prospectus conditions, are eligible to avail the Reliance shareholders' quota if they fulfil the above condition.

On how many Reliance shares an applicant must have in one's demat account on the cutoff date to become eligible for applying under the shareholders' quota,, Arun Kejriwal said, “There is no limit on it. A shareholder with just one RIL share is also eligible to apply under the shareholders' quota, provided they fulfil the first condition regarding the cutoff date. However, the maximum bid under the shareholder category is ₹2 lakh."

Photo: AI-generated for educational purposes only

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Reliance share price target On what technical chart hints at the Reliance Industries shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Immediate support for the Reliance Industries shares is placed at ₹1145, whereas ₹1,120 is acting as major support for RIL shares. Those with a long-term horizon are advised to hold the scrip, maintain a stop-loss at ₹1,120, and keep accumulating on every 4%-5% dip. Fresh investors can apply the same by adding Reliance Industries to their portfolio at the current market price.”

Ojha said that Reliance Industries shares are facing resistance at ₹1200. On a closing basis, breaking above this resistance could take the stock to ₹1265 apiece in the near term.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).