Jio Platforms said to target IPO in November, roadshows from next week

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd. plans to formally kick off investor outreach for its initial public offering as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, advancing plans for what could be one of India’s largest-ever listings.

The digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to hold meetings across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and the Middle East, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Jio Platforms is targeting a November IPO in its discussions with banks, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of Jio Platforms IPO, including its size, valuation and timing, could change, the people said. A representative for Jio Platforms didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jio Platforms filed draft documents for the IPO on 19 June 2026 and received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 28 August. The IPO comprises issuance of as many as 270 million new shares. That is equivalent to a dilution of about 2.9% of the company’s equity, according to Bloomberg data.

The company plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt.

Jio Platforms could raise as much as $4 billion in the IPO, people familiar with the matter said earlier.