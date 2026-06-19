Jio Platforms IPO: From AI ambitions to broadband expansion, 10 things to know from DRHP

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator on Friday for what could become India's largest-ever initial public offering (IPO), with reports suggesting the issue could raise around ₹37,700 crore.

Jio Platforms plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, representing about 2.9% of its post-issue paid-up equity capital. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process in accordance with Sebi regulations.

The proposed listing would mark the first public offering by the Reliance group in nearly two decades and the first consumer-facing business within the conglomerate to be taken public.

From its ambitions beyond telecom and growing broadband business to AI-driven growth plans and key risk factors, here are 10 things investors should know from Jio Platforms' DRHP.

The numbers, risks and opportunities that matter About the Company: Reliance Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail conglomerate and India's largest private-sector company by market capitalisation as of 31 March 2026.

The company is best known for its telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, which disrupted India's telecom industry following its launch in 2016 by offering affordable voice and data services. Jio played a key role in accelerating digital adoption across the country through its low-cost data plans and free voice-calling model, attracting millions of subscribers within a short span of time.

According to the DRHP, Jio was the first telecom operator to roll out 4G VoLTE connectivity at scale in India and became the first company in the country to acquire 100 million 4G subscribers in less than 180 days from the commercial launch of its services.

Over the years, the company has evolved beyond telecom to build a diversified digital ecosystem spanning connectivity, broadband, digital content, cloud services, enterprise solutions, artificial intelligence, and other technology-led businesses.

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Jio positions itself as a digital and technology powerhouse: The company repeatedly positions itself as a digital and technology platform spanning connectivity, AI, cloud, enterprise solutions, digital content, and emerging technologies.

It describes itself as a platform built on proprietary digital technology and nationwide connectivity infrastructure to drive India's digital transformation.

India's digital economy is the core growth thesis: The DRHP cites an industry report projecting India's digital economy to grow from about ₹49.6 trillion today to ₹125.8 trillion by FY31, contributing around 22% of the country's GVA. Jio is positioning itself as the foundational infrastructure layer for this growth.

Meta and Google remain key strategic investors in Jio: According to the DRHP, Reliance Industries continues to hold a controlling 66.43% stake in Jio Platforms, while Meta-backed Jaadhu Holdings owns 9.98% and Google International holds 7.73%.

In 2020, Jio Platforms raised more than $20.5 billion from 13 global investors in exchange for a roughly 33% equity stake, at a valuation range of $57 billion to $65 billion. Meta and Google own nearly 18% of Jio Platforms, highlighting the company's strategic importance in India's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Jio sees a significant growth opportunity in India's 2G-to-4G/5G migration: The company expects the ongoing migration of more than 263.5 million Indians still using 2G networks to drive future subscriber growth and higher data consumption.

Jio also believes rising disposable incomes, cross-selling opportunities across its 524.4 million customer base, increasing broadband penetration in households, and wider adoption of digital platforms by enterprises will support long-term growth in digital services.

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Key Risks: Jio admits future tariff hikes may not be easy: One of the biggest risks highlighted is that future ARPU growth may not be guaranteed. The company says ARPU has benefited from tariff hikes, customer upgrades and higher data consumption, but future price increases could face consumer resistance, competitive undercutting, or regulatory intervention.

Reliance Retail is critical to Jio's distribution: A particularly interesting disclosure is that Reliance Retail remains the sole distributor of Jio's prepaid connectivity services. Around 77% of Jio's revenue comes from prepaid services distributed through Reliance Retail's network. Any disruption in these arrangements could impact operations.

AI is now a disclosed business risk: Jio is heavily promoting AI, but the DRHP also acknowledges risks, including biased AI outputs, evolving regulations, AI compliance costs, infrastructure requirements and intense competition for AI talent.

AirFiber has emerged as one of Jio's fastest-growing businesses: Jio has rapidly scaled its fixed broadband business through JioFiber and JioAirFiber, helping it becomes India's largest fixed broadband service provider with 27.1 million subscribers as of March 2026.

The company captured nearly 68% of the industry's net broadband subscriber additions in FY26, while its fixed broadband customer base grew over 55% year-on-year. With broadband penetration in India still relatively low, Jio sees significant room for expansion as more households adopt high-speed internet services.

Key operating metrics: Jio's operating metrics strengthened in FY26, with its customer base expanding to 524.4 million from 488.2 million a year earlier. The company added 36.2 million net subscribers during the year, while ARPU improved to ₹214.

Rising digital adoption also drove higher data usage, with monthly data consumption per user increasing to 42.3 GB. Meanwhile, monthly churn eased to 1.67%, reflecting improved customer retention.

Financial performance: Jio Platforms reported revenue from operations of ₹1.47 lakh crore in FY26, while EBITDA stood at ₹76,255 crore, translating into an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 51.9%.

Since its launch, the company has rapidly scaled its operations to become India's largest business by revenue within a decade, according to the Analysys Mason Report. Between FY24 and FY26, revenue from operations and EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 15.8% and 17.8%, respectively, highlighting the strength of its digital connectivity and technology-driven business model.

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