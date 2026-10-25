Jio Platforms IPO listing date and time, share price prediction, expected money gains basis GMP, expected m-cap; Details

Jio Platforms IPO listing date and time: The countdown to Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) has begun after the conclusion of subscription period over the past week. Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, the IPO became India's most subscribed stock offering as it surpassed the 2008 issue of Reliance Power, part of brother Anil's group.

The Jio Platforms IPO closed for subscription on Friday, and its allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 26, followed by its listing next week. For investors who are closely tracking Jio IPO, here are all the details to know.

Jio IPO listing date and time The Jio Platforms IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Reliance Jio IPO will be listed on exchanges at 10 am.

IPO listing time and process The IPO listing process begins with a special pre-open session (SPOS) between 9 am and 9:45 am. The special session will open for order entry, modification, and cancellation.

It will be followed by order matching, trade confirmation and opening price determination session between 9:45 am and 9:55 am. Next is a five minute buffer and transition period followed by listing at 10 am.

Jio IPO GMP today - Share price prediction, expected money gains basis GMP Jio Platforms IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹250 per share, at 2:37 pm on October 25, 2026. With this, its estimated listing price is likely to remain close to ₹1369 per share (which is the sum of upper price band of ₹1119 and grey market premium). The latest grey market premium indicates an IPO listing of close to 22.34%.

Expected money gain in Jio IPO Suppose an investor receives allotment of one lot of 12 shares, on investment of ₹13428. Considering the current grey market premium (indicating 22.34% of listing gain), the Jio IPO may list at ₹13,428, which makes the potential money gain of ₹3,000 for investors.

Jio IPO key details The IPO is a book build issue of ₹30,213 crore and its issue is an entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares of ₹30,213 crore. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on October 26 and it will list on NSE and BSE on October 28.

The issue price band was fixed at ₹1,065 per share and at ₹1,119 per share. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹13,428 per share.