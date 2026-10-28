Jio Platforms IPO listing today: Should investors chase listing gains or hold for the long term? Experts decode

Jio Platforms IPO listing today: Reliance-backed Jio Platforms is set to make its much-awaited stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28, after its ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) attracted strong investor demand. With expectations of a healthy listing premium, investors are weighing whether to book short-term gains or hold the shares for long-term wealth creation.

Market experts believe Jio Platforms' leadership in India's telecom market, growing digital ecosystem and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and broadband could support its long-term growth prospects.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today Jio Platforms IPO shares are commanding a substantial premium in the grey market ahead of their stock market debut. According to IPO tracking websites, the issue's grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share on October 28.

Over the past 25 sessions, the IPO's GMP has remained volatile, moving within a range of ₹125 without showing a consistent upward or downward trend. The latest premium reflects evolving grey market expectations ahead of the company's listing.

However, GMP is based on unofficial transactions and does not represent an exchange-recognised price. It can change with investor demand, market sentiment and broader market conditions. Consequently, the actual listing price may differ significantly from the estimate derived from the latest GMP.

Jio Platforms IPO listing share price prediction According to the GMP trends in the unlisted market, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms IPO is likely to be ₹1366, which is 22.07% higher than the IPO price of ₹1119.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research and Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., expects the stock to deliver listing gains of around 20% to 22%, citing the company's market leadership, technology capabilities and profitability.

At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹1,119 per share, a listing gain of 20% to 22% would imply an indicative price range of approximately ₹1,343– ₹1,365 per share. These figures are estimates based on the analyst's expectations, not confirmed listing prices.

Ojha noted that Jio Platforms is transitioning from a telecom operator into an AI-focused technology company. The company's scale, proprietary technology infrastructure and opportunities to monetise its expanding digital ecosystem could support its growth outlook.

Jio Platforms IPO listing: What should investors do? Experts believe investors should base their decisions on their investment horizon, the listing valuation and the company's ability to sustain earnings growth rather than focusing solely on immediate listing gains.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said a buy-and-hold strategy may be more suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation, provided the listing valuation remains reasonable.

She highlighted Jio Platforms' leadership in India's telecom market, its extensive digital ecosystem and its expansion into home broadband, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, AI and digital services as key growth drivers.

However, she cautioned that investors should remain mindful of valuation risks, competition from Bharti Airtel, substantial capital expenditure requirements and uncertainty over how quickly newer businesses can be monetised.

“Strong IPO demand and expectations of listing gains do not guarantee a sustained post-listing rally,” Srivastava noted.

She suggested that investors who receive an allotment and see a sharp listing premium could consider booking partial profits, particularly if the market price rises substantially above the company's reasonable valuation.

Investors with a long-term horizon, meanwhile, may consider retaining their holdings while tracking key business indicators such as subscriber growth, ARPU improvement, operating margins, cash generation and returns on capital.

For investors who did not receive an allotment, Srivastava advised against chasing the stock solely on listing-day excitement. Instead, they could assess the listing price and valuation before considering a staggered entry.

Ojha also sees opportunities for both short-term and long-term investors. He believes the anticipated listing gains could provide an opportunity for traders, while Jio Platforms' market position, technology capabilities and potential to generate higher free cash flow could support long-term wealth creation.

He identified strategic tariff hikes, increasing data consumption and the expansion of higher-ARPU fixed broadband services such as JioFiber and JioAirFiber as potential growth drivers. At the same time, regulatory changes and future capital requirements remain risks to monitor.