Jio Platforms IPO single-lot profit calculator: What will the listing gains be if you get an allotment? Latest GMP today

For retail investors who applied for the Jio Platforms IPO, the overwhelming demand the issue attracted last week has heightened interest in the share allotment process. The record-breaking response has left applicants keenly awaiting confirmation on whether they will receive shares.

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The allotment for the country’s biggest-ever IPO is likely to be finalised today, October 26, while the stock is expected to list on the exchanges on Wednesday, October 28.

Jio Platforms IPO: How much could investors gain on listing day? Retail investors who receive an allotment of one lot could see their investment generate a potential gain of over 22% on listing day, based on the current grey market premium (GMP). Jio Platforms’ GMP stood at ₹250 per share on Monday, according to the latest available data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,119 per share, the stock is projected to list at around ₹1,369, implying a potential premium of 22.34%.

An investor who applied for one lot of 12 shares at ₹1,119 per share would have invested ₹13,428.

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If allotted one lot, the investor’s holding would be worth approximately ₹16,428 at the implied listing price, translating into an estimated gain of ₹3,000.

For an investor allotted five lots, or 60 shares, the investment would amount to ₹67,140. At the implied listing price of ₹1,369 per share, the holding would be worth ₹82,140, representing an estimated gain of ₹15,000.

The calculation is based on the prevailing GMP and is only an estimate. The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is not an official indicator of the listing price and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

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The calculations also exclude brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges.

Retail investors showed strong interest in the issue, collectively submitting 1.02 crore applications during the three-day bidding period. The retail portion was subscribed 2.76 times, according to exchange data.

Jio Platforms IPO attracts ₹ 4.72 lakh crore in bids The issue, which closed on Friday, October 23, attracted bids worth ₹4.72 lakh crore, highlighting investor appetite for large listings at a time when AI-linked stocks are facing increased scrutiny.

The demand also surpassed the comparable interest in LG Electronics India’s 2025 IPO. Including bids worth around ₹2.5 lakh crore for the anchor book, total demand for Jio Platforms’ IPO reached approximately ₹7.4 lakh crore.

Institutional investors showed strong demand for the issue, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion subscribed 67.15 times and bids exceeding ₹3.68 lakh crore. The QIB portion was fully subscribed within minutes of the issue opening.

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The last time an IPO attracted comparable investor interest was Reliance Power’s 2008 issue, part of the group led by Anil Ambani. The issue was subscribed 21.36 times by the final day of bidding.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP: Premium eases from record high Jio Platforms’ GMP stood at ₹250 per share on Monday, according to market sources. Although it had eased from ₹260 last week, it remained above the ₹150 level recorded earlier this month.

The GMP has so far touched a high of ₹260 and a low of ₹125. Since October 13, it has remained above ₹200, without slipping below that level, according to the available data.

However, grey market trends are unofficial and can change before listing. The GMP does not necessarily reflect the IPO’s final listing performance, and investors should not rely on it alone when assessing potential returns.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.