Jio Platforms IPO: What does it mean for Reliance Industries share price? What should RIL investors do?

Jio Platforms IPO: India’s biggest-ever IPO Jio Platforms IPO is likely to hit the primary market on 21 October and likely to be priced around ₹1,300– ₹1,450 per share, according to media reports.

The proposed issue size of around ₹37,700 crore could make the Jio Platforms IPO one of India’s largest public offerings. For RIL shareholders, however, the bigger question is not simply the size of the IPO but how the market values Jio’s telecom, digital, cloud, 5G and emerging artificial intelligence businesses.

Jio IPO could unlock value for RIL shareholders According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the IPO could provide independent price discovery for Jio’s businesses, whose value has so far remained embedded within RIL’s diversified structure.

A standalone listing would allow investors to directly assess Jio’s large subscriber base, telecom infrastructure, 5G capabilities, digital ecosystem, cloud services and emerging AI opportunities. This could potentially reduce the perceived holding-company discount and improve the market’s assessment of RIL’s overall Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP) valuation.

“If Jio receives a strong valuation from public-market investors, analysts may revise their valuation of RIL’s digital business and consequently reassess RIL’s overall SOTP valuation,” Srivastava said.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, also believes the IPO could unlock value for RIL by making Jio’s valuation more transparent. However, he cautioned that some volatility could emerge around the IPO.

For RIL shareholders, the key trigger will therefore be the valuation at which Jio Platforms comes to the market. A strong listing valuation could provide a fresh benchmark for analysts to value RIL’s stake in Jio, potentially supporting the parent company's share price.

The IPO could also strengthen Jio Platforms’ financial position. Srivastava noted that since the proposed offering is primarily structured as a fresh issue, the capital raised would accrue to Jio Platforms and could be used for specified corporate purposes, including repayment of borrowings linked to its telecom operations.

What should RIL investors do? Srivastava said that fo existing shareholders the proposed shareholder reservation is another important consideration. Eligible shareholders may receive an opportunity to participate in the Jio IPO through a dedicated reservation category, but investors should wait for the final Red Herring Prospectus and official announcements for confirmation of the exact eligibility criteria, reservation size and application limits.

“Investors holding RIL primarily for the long term may therefore consider retaining their core exposure and allowing the Jio listing to become an additional value-unlocking catalyst. At the same time, portfolio concentration should be monitored so that excessive exposure to the Reliance group does not distort overall risk,” she added.

For long-term investors, she added that the key will be to focus not merely on the headline IPO valuation but on the relationship between valuation, future earnings growth, cash generation and sustainable value creation.

Meanwhile, Singh also recommended investors to focus on the IPO valuation, RIL’s fundamentals, and long-term prospects rather than buying solely for short-term gains.