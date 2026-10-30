Retail investors borrow ₹2,227 crore via MTF to buy Jio Platforms shares on listing debut

Individual investors borrowed ₹2,227 crore to buy shares of Jio Platforms on its trading debut, making it one of the five stocks with the highest amount of broker funding on 28 October.
Those who missed getting shares in the initial public offering borrowed cash using the margin trading facility (MTF) to hop on to the Jio Platforms bandwagon.
Of the borrowings of ₹2,227 crore, an amount of ₹2,182 crore was on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the remainder on the BSE. The MTF book on the NSE grew by ₹2,337 crore on 28 October from a day before, of which 93% was directed towards financing purchases of Jio Platforms shares, according to exchange data.