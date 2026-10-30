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Retail investors borrow ₹2,227 crore via MTF to buy Jio Platforms shares on listing debut

Srushti Vaidya
3 min read30 Oct 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani (centre) with siblings Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani during the bell-ringing ceremony on the listing of company's shares at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on 28 October 2026.
Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani (centre) with siblings Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani during the bell-ringing ceremony on the listing of company's shares at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on 28 October 2026.(PTI)
Summary

Retail investors heavily leveraged margin trading facilities to borrow 2,227 crore for Jio Platforms shares on its trading debut, making it one of the top broker-funded stocks on 28 October.

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Individual investors borrowed 2,227 crore to buy shares of Jio Platforms on its trading debut, making it one of the five stocks with the highest amount of broker funding on 28 October.

Individual investors borrowed 2,227 crore to buy shares of Jio Platforms on its trading debut, making it one of the five stocks with the highest amount of broker funding on 28 October.

Those who missed getting shares in the initial public offering borrowed cash using the margin trading facility (MTF) to hop on to the Jio Platforms bandwagon.

Those who missed getting shares in the initial public offering borrowed cash using the margin trading facility (MTF) to hop on to the Jio Platforms bandwagon.

Of the borrowings of 2,227 crore, an amount of 2,182 crore was on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the remainder on the BSE. The MTF book on the NSE grew by 2,337 crore on 28 October from a day before, of which 93% was directed towards financing purchases of Jio Platforms shares, according to exchange data.

Jio Platforms listed at a 27% premium to its issue price of 1,119. The strong listing appears to have jacked up investor demand, with many turning to MTF to gain exposure to the stock on the same day.

HDFC Bank was the most heavily funded stock on 28 October, with brokers financing purchases worth 3,073 crore on the NSE. Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd were next with 2,876 crore and 2,433 crore in broker funding, respectively. Jio Platforms ranked next, attracting 2,182 crore in financing on its debut day.

The NSE has the majority market share in terms of the MTF book. The NSE placed Jio Platforms in Group 1 on listing day, after which brokers followed suit by offering MTF on the stock. Group 1 securities are classified as highly liquid stocks.

MTF-funded buying of 2,000 crore in a stock is significant, considering that the average daily cash market turnover is about 60,000 crore, making it equivalent to 3-4% of the market’s daily turnover, said Shai Coelho, founder at Vtrender, a platform for traders.

Leveraged bets

“For a newly listed stock, this reflects strong bullish interest among retail investors and in a relatively weak market with limited bullish opportunities, this also indicates that investors are willing to take leveraged bets on the stock,” Coelho said.

On day 1, the Jio Platforms stock had a deliverable quantity of 71%, meaning that for every 100 shares traded, 71 were delivered. This shows that the majority of individuals bought the stock for the long term.

Also Read | In market debut, Jio dethrones Airtel as largest telecom player

After closing at 1,417 on 28 October 28 with a gain of 26.81% from its issue price, the stock fell 2.5% to a low of 1,381 on the next trading day, indicating that some individuals flipped the stock to book a profit. However, the stock recovered and closed at 1,421.6.

MTF allows investors to buy stocks by paying a portion of the total value, while the broker funds the remaining amount. The investor pays interest on the borrowed amount. If the stock declines, they may have to provide additional funds to meet the margin requirements.

“MTF works well when the stock continues to move upwards. However, it can become problematic when the stock starts declining sharply. A correction of 1-2% may not make a significant difference. But if the stock falls by 5-6%, it can create additional margin pressure,” said Coelho.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors borrow ₹2,227 crore via MTF to buy Jio Platforms shares on listing debut

Retail investors borrow ₹2,227 crore via MTF to buy Jio Platforms shares on listing debut

Srushti Vaidya
3 min read30 Oct 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani (centre) with siblings Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani during the bell-ringing ceremony on the listing of company's shares at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on 28 October 2026.
Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani (centre) with siblings Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani during the bell-ringing ceremony on the listing of company's shares at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on 28 October 2026.(PTI)
Summary

Retail investors heavily leveraged margin trading facilities to borrow 2,227 crore for Jio Platforms shares on its trading debut, making it one of the top broker-funded stocks on 28 October.

Gift this article

Individual investors borrowed 2,227 crore to buy shares of Jio Platforms on its trading debut, making it one of the five stocks with the highest amount of broker funding on 28 October.

Individual investors borrowed 2,227 crore to buy shares of Jio Platforms on its trading debut, making it one of the five stocks with the highest amount of broker funding on 28 October.

Those who missed getting shares in the initial public offering borrowed cash using the margin trading facility (MTF) to hop on to the Jio Platforms bandwagon.

Those who missed getting shares in the initial public offering borrowed cash using the margin trading facility (MTF) to hop on to the Jio Platforms bandwagon.

Of the borrowings of 2,227 crore, an amount of 2,182 crore was on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the remainder on the BSE. The MTF book on the NSE grew by 2,337 crore on 28 October from a day before, of which 93% was directed towards financing purchases of Jio Platforms shares, according to exchange data.

Jio Platforms listed at a 27% premium to its issue price of 1,119. The strong listing appears to have jacked up investor demand, with many turning to MTF to gain exposure to the stock on the same day.

HDFC Bank was the most heavily funded stock on 28 October, with brokers financing purchases worth 3,073 crore on the NSE. Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd were next with 2,876 crore and 2,433 crore in broker funding, respectively. Jio Platforms ranked next, attracting 2,182 crore in financing on its debut day.

The NSE has the majority market share in terms of the MTF book. The NSE placed Jio Platforms in Group 1 on listing day, after which brokers followed suit by offering MTF on the stock. Group 1 securities are classified as highly liquid stocks.

MTF-funded buying of 2,000 crore in a stock is significant, considering that the average daily cash market turnover is about 60,000 crore, making it equivalent to 3-4% of the market’s daily turnover, said Shai Coelho, founder at Vtrender, a platform for traders.

Leveraged bets

“For a newly listed stock, this reflects strong bullish interest among retail investors and in a relatively weak market with limited bullish opportunities, this also indicates that investors are willing to take leveraged bets on the stock,” Coelho said.

On day 1, the Jio Platforms stock had a deliverable quantity of 71%, meaning that for every 100 shares traded, 71 were delivered. This shows that the majority of individuals bought the stock for the long term.

Also Read | In market debut, Jio dethrones Airtel as largest telecom player

After closing at 1,417 on 28 October 28 with a gain of 26.81% from its issue price, the stock fell 2.5% to a low of 1,381 on the next trading day, indicating that some individuals flipped the stock to book a profit. However, the stock recovered and closed at 1,421.6.

MTF allows investors to buy stocks by paying a portion of the total value, while the broker funds the remaining amount. The investor pays interest on the borrowed amount. If the stock declines, they may have to provide additional funds to meet the margin requirements.

“MTF works well when the stock continues to move upwards. However, it can become problematic when the stock starts declining sharply. A correction of 1-2% may not make a significant difference. But if the stock falls by 5-6%, it can create additional margin pressure,” said Coelho.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors borrow ₹2,227 crore via MTF to buy Jio Platforms shares on listing debut
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