Already a hit? Reliance's Jio Platforms gets ₹8,110 cr from anchor investors; LIC, New World Fund among top investors

Jio Platforms has allotted shares worth ₹8,110 crore to 212 anchor investors at the upper end of its price band of ₹1,119 per share, according to a stock exchange filing.
The company allotted 7.24 crore shares to anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The strong institutional response highlights investor interest in what is expected to be India’s biggest-ever IPO.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received the largest allocation, worth ₹500 crore, accounting for 6.17% of the anchor book.
New World Fund Inc. was allotted shares worth ₹486.27 crore, followed by the Government of Singapore at ₹340.93 crore, SBI Focused Fund at ₹315 crore, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets – ODI at ₹303.25 crore, the filing showed.
Domestic mutual funds received 2.48 crore shares worth ₹2,785 crore, representing 34.34% of the anchor allocation. The shares were allotted through 95 schemes across 25 fund houses. Life insurers and pension funds received 97.4 lakh shares worth ₹1,090 crore, or 13.44% of the total.
Global investors participating in the anchor book include BlackRock, Fidelity, Capital Group, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, and Janus Henderson. Sovereign and public investment institutions include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Jio Platforms aims to raise around ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, the offering values the company at approximately $108 billion.
The IPO will open on October 21 and close on October 23. A portion of the proceeds will go towards repaying debt at its telecom subsidiary, while the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes. Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will retain a majority stake following the listing.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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