Jio Platforms shares have climbed over 26% from their IPO issue price of ₹1,119, rewarding investors who subscribed to the country's largest public issue.

Jio Platforms share price today opened at ₹1,399.70 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,413.95 per share and a low of ₹1,388.25 apiece.

But after the strong listing gains, the focus is shifting to whether the stock can sustain its upward momentum.

The company's first results as a listed entity showed healthy growth in revenue and profitability, backed by subscriber additions, higher ARPU and expanding digital services.

Jio Platforms IPO market debut Jio Platforms made its stock market debut on the NSE and BSE on 28 October 2026, following its ₹30,188-crore IPO, which became India's largest public issue.

The shares listed at ₹1,358 apiece, a premium of 21.36% over the issue price of ₹1,119, and ended their first trading session at ₹1,419. This translated into a gain of nearly 27% over the IPO price.

The IPO proceeds have also been directed towards strengthening the company's balance sheet. Of the total amount raised, ₹27,500 crore has been utilised to prepay certain external commercial borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The strong debut quickly placed Jio Platforms among India's most valuable listed companies, reflecting investor interest in its telecom, digital services and technology businesses.

Q2 results: Profit rises 13.7%, revenue grows 11.4% Jio Platforms reported a 13.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹8,389 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 11.4% to ₹40,475 crore.

The performance was supported by subscriber additions, improved realisations per user and healthy growth in digital services.

This was the company's first earnings announcement following its market debut. Managing Director Akash Ambani, addressing investors on the quarterly results call for the first time, said the performance reflected the strength of Jio's 5G network and the expanding reach of its broadband and digital services.

Ambani also outlined the company's ambitions across satellite communications, 6G intellectual property and artificial intelligence embedded in its core voice and data services. He highlighted opportunities in the enterprise segment and international markets, where Jio plans to leverage its technology platform and infrastructure.

What should investors do now? Experts weigh in With the stock trading well above its IPO price, the key question for investors is whether the rally has further room to run.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, said Jio Platforms has delivered a strong performance since its listing, with the stock debuting at ₹1,358 against its issue price of ₹1,119 and closing its first trading session at ₹1,419.

According to Garg, the company's Q2 FY27 performance has been encouraging, with gross revenue increasing 11.3% year-on-year to ₹47,485 crore, EBITDA rising 16.6% to ₹21,879 crore and profit after tax growing 13.7% to around ₹8,387 crore.

He noted that EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth points to improving operating leverage. The expansion of Jio's 5G subscriber base, home broadband business and digital services portfolio could provide further growth opportunities. Potential telecom tariff increases could also support ARPU and profitability.

However, Garg cautioned that investors should remain mindful of the stock's valuation following its strong post-listing appreciation. Rising capital expenditure, competitive pressures, delays in tariff hikes and the ability to sustain cash-flow generation remain important risks.

His recommendation is to hold for existing investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon. Fresh investors, meanwhile, should avoid chasing the rally and consider staggered accumulation during market corrections.

Garg believes Jio Platforms offers promising long-term business potential, but investment decisions should be driven by earnings growth and valuation discipline rather than IPO-related momentum.

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Jio Platforms share price: Key technical levels to watch From a technical perspective, Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Jio Platforms listed at ₹1,358, a 21% premium to its IPO price of ₹1,119. The stock subsequently climbed to around ₹1,490 before entering a consolidation phase marked by elevated volatility.

Arora noted that the stock was trading around ₹1,400, approximately 25% above its issue price but nearly 6% below its post-listing high.

He identified ₹1,385 as immediate support and ₹1,435 as immediate resistance. According to him, a decisive move above ₹1,435 would provide a fresh buying signal, while existing investors can keep ₹1,385 as a crucial level to monitor.

The road ahead: Growth prospects versus valuations Jio Platforms enters the next phase as a listed company with strong earnings momentum, an expanding 5G and broadband business, and ambitions across AI, satellite communications and enterprise services.

For long-term investors, these businesses offer potential growth drivers. However, the sharp appreciation since listing means that valuations, execution and the company's ability to sustain earnings growth will be critical.

The expert view is therefore measured: existing investors may consider holding with a medium- to long-term horizon, while fresh buyers could wait for corrections or a decisive technical breakout rather than chase the initial listing rally.