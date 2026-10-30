Jio Platforms shares: Q2 Results 2026 — date, expectations to preview; should you buy or wait? | Experts' views, target

Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026: After a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street, the newly listed Reliance Group company Jio Platforms declared Q2 Results 2026 date on 30 October 2026, i.e. today. The company announced this in an exchange filing on Thursday evening. After listing at 21% premium on Wednesday, Jio Platforms share price extended its listing gains on Thursday and finished at ₹1,419, up 27% againstt the IPO price of ₹1,119 per equity share.

According to brokerages and market experts, Jio Platforms may report strong Q2 Results 2026. They are expecting double-digit percentage growth in revenue from operations and net profit YoY. They advised Jio Platforms shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss below the listing price of ₹1,358. They said that Jio Platforms share price may touch ₹1,500 if the newly listed Reliance Group company posts Q2 Results 2026 in line with the market expectations.

Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 date Jio Platforms declared the Q2 Results 2026 date in an exchange filing on Thursday, saying, "This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 30, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026."

Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 preview Speaking on Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 expectations, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 is expected to meet the market estimates by reporting a strong growth in the revenue from operations and net pprofit, both YoY and QoQ. ”

The SMC Global Securities expert said that Jio Platforms is expected to report revenue from operations at around ₹40,000 crore, up nearly 11% YoY and 3% QoQ. Srivastava said that the Reliance Group company may report a strong 18% YoY growth in net profit, and its EBITDA may also grow with the same YoY percentage. She also predicted improved EBITDA margins. However, she advised Jio Platforms shareholders to remain vigilant about the company's ARPU growth, both on a sequential and a yearly basis.

Jio platforms Q2 Results 2026 | ARPU numbers hold key Jio Platforms ended Q1 FY27 with 533.3 million subscribers, which included 285 million 5G users. Estimates suggest the subscriber base could reach 541.3 million in Q2.

Jio ARPU stood at ₹215.6 in Q1. It is expected to increase to around ₹219 in the September quarter. The improvement would indicate gradual monetisation gains from customer additions, higher data consumption and migration to premium services.

“Investors will also be interested in knowing future tariff changes, 5G usage, broadband expansion and enterprise services. Moreover, cloud computing and artificial intelligence are expected to be important growth drivers for the company,” Kotak Neo says.

Jio Platforms' share price target Speaking on the outlook of Jio Platforms shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The weighted average of Jio Platforms shares improved from ₹1,360 to ₹1,410 on Thursday, as the stock hit a new high of ₹1,489.70 per share during the Thursday session. My suggestion to Jio Platforms shareholders, who applied for the IPO and received company shares through the share allocation process, is to holdthe scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss below the listing price of ₹1,358. The Reliance Group stock may touch the ₹1,500 levels, if the Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 meet the market estimates.”

Jio Platforms share price today opened lower at ₹1,410.10 per share, but soon attracted value buying and touched an intraday high of ₹1,434.90 per share on the NSE.