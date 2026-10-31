Jio Platforms up 27.8% since IPO listing but how RIL, Jio Fin, Alok Ind, Network 18, Lotus shares fared in 3 years?

The much awaited initial public offering (IPO), Jio Platforms, made a spectacular stock market debut this week, with shares listing at a nearly 21.36% premium over the issue price. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited, Jio shares have surged 27.8% over the IPO price.

While Jio Platforms shares are stealing the spotlight, here's a look at how other stocks from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group have performed over the past three years.

Reliance Group stocks performance over 3 yrs The Reliance Group’s listed companies include Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Financial Services, Alok Industries, Network18 Media and Lotus Chocolate Company.

RIL share price performance RIL share price closed 0.44% lower at ₹1163.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹15,74,578.54 crore on Friday, October 30. The stock has declined 21.83% in one year, 13.42% in two years. Its share price value has surged merely 0.68% in three years.

Jio Financial Services share price performance Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 1.21% lower at ₹204.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,35,034.25 crore on Friday. The stock has declined 5.59% in one month, 17.17% in three months and around 30.82% in 2026 so far (YTD).

Stock Name 1-Year Return 2-Year Return 3-Year Return Current Price (INR) Reliance Industries (RIL) -21.8% -13.42% +0.68% ₹ 1,163.55 Jio Financial Services -33.98% -36.09% -6.66% ₹ 204.50 Alok Industries -53.8% -63.53% -53.48% ₹ 8.09 Network 18 Media -51.08% -70.84% -65.78% ₹ 23.68 Lotus Chocolate Co. -46.75% -64.41% +88.02% ₹ 508.40

Alok Industries share price trend Alok Industries stock closed 5.49% lower at ₹8.09 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹4,016.88 crore. The textile stock has declined 53.85% in one year. RIL holds 40.01% stake in the textile stock.

Network 18 Media share price performance Shares of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited closed 1.86% lower at ₹23.68 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹3,651.46 crore on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined 51.08% in one year, 70.84% in two years, and 65.78% in three years.