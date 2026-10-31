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Jio Platforms up 27.8% since IPO listing but how RIL, Jio Fin, Alok Ind, Network 18, Lotus shares fared in 3 years?

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut, listing 21.26% above its IPO price and rising 27.8%. Other Reliance group stocks have had mixed results over three years: Reliance Industries was nearly flat, Network18 fell sharply, while Lotus Chocolate gained 88%.

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RELIANCE
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LOTUSCHO
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published31 Oct 2026, 06:46 PM IST
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Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut, apart from Jio, here's a look of how other Reliance Group stocks have performed over the years. (AI image for representational purpose)
Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut, apart from Jio, here's a look of how other Reliance Group stocks have performed over the years. (AI image for representational purpose)

The much awaited initial public offering (IPO), Jio Platforms, made a spectacular stock market debut this week, with shares listing at a nearly 21.36% premium over the issue price. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited, Jio shares have surged 27.8% over the IPO price.

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While Jio Platforms shares are stealing the spotlight, here's a look at how other stocks from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group have performed over the past three years.

Reliance Group stocks performance over 3 yrs

The Reliance Group’s listed companies include Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Financial Services, Alok Industries, Network18 Media and Lotus Chocolate Company.

RIL share price performance

RIL share price closed 0.44% lower at 1163.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday, October 30. The stock has declined 21.83% in one year, 13.42% in two years. Its share price value has surged merely 0.68% in three years.

Jio Financial Services share price performance

Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 1.21% lower at 204.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of 1,35,034.25 crore on Friday. The stock has declined 5.59% in one month, 17.17% in three months and around 30.82% in 2026 so far (YTD).

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Stock Name

1-Year Return

2-Year Return

3-Year Return

Current Price (INR)

Reliance Industries (RIL)-21.8%-13.42%+0.68% 1,163.55
Jio Financial Services-33.98%-36.09%-6.66% 204.50
Alok Industries-53.8%-63.53%-53.48% 8.09
Network 18 Media-51.08%-70.84%-65.78% 23.68
Lotus Chocolate Co.-46.75%-64.41%+88.02% 508.40

Alok Industries share price trend

Alok Industries stock closed 5.49% lower at 8.09 per share on BSE with an MCap of 4,016.88 crore. The textile stock has declined 53.85% in one year. RIL holds 40.01% stake in the textile stock.

Network 18 Media share price performance

Shares of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited closed 1.86% lower at 23.68 per share on BSE with an MCap of 3,651.46 crore on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined 51.08% in one year, 70.84% in two years, and 65.78% in three years.

Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

Lotus Chocolate Company’s share price closed 508.40 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 652.84 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 64.41% in two years, but has surged 88% in three years.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsJio Platforms up 27.8% since IPO listing but how RIL, Jio Fin, Alok Ind, Network 18, Lotus shares fared in 3 years?
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