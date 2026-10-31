Jio Platforms up 27.8% since IPO listing but how RIL, Jio Fin, Alok Ind, Network 18, Lotus shares fared in 3 years?

The much awaited initial public offering (IPO), Jio Platforms, made a spectacular stock market debut this week, with shares listing at a nearly 21.36% premium over the issue price. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited, Jio shares have surged 27.8% over the IPO price.
While Jio Platforms shares are stealing the spotlight, here's a look at how other stocks from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group have performed over the past three years.
The Reliance Group’s listed companies include Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Financial Services, Alok Industries, Network18 Media and Lotus Chocolate Company.
RIL share price closed 0.44% lower at ₹1163.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹15,74,578.54 crore on Friday, October 30. The stock has declined 21.83% in one year, 13.42% in two years. Its share price value has surged merely 0.68% in three years.
Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 1.21% lower at ₹204.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,35,034.25 crore on Friday. The stock has declined 5.59% in one month, 17.17% in three months and around 30.82% in 2026 so far (YTD).
Stock Name
1-Year Return
2-Year Return
3-Year Return
Current Price (INR)
|Reliance Industries (RIL)
|-21.8%
|-13.42%
|+0.68%
|₹1,163.55
|Jio Financial Services
|-33.98%
|-36.09%
|-6.66%
|₹204.50
|Alok Industries
|-53.8%
|-63.53%
|-53.48%
|₹8.09
|Network 18 Media
|-51.08%
|-70.84%
|-65.78%
|₹23.68
|Lotus Chocolate Co.
|-46.75%
|-64.41%
|+88.02%
|₹508.40
Alok Industries stock closed 5.49% lower at ₹8.09 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹4,016.88 crore. The textile stock has declined 53.85% in one year. RIL holds 40.01% stake in the textile stock.
Shares of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited closed 1.86% lower at ₹23.68 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹3,651.46 crore on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined 51.08% in one year, 70.84% in two years, and 65.78% in three years.
Lotus Chocolate Company’s share price closed 508.40 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹652.84 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 64.41% in two years, but has surged 88% in three years.