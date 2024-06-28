Explore
Jio tariff hike impact: Reliance, Bharti Airtel jump, Vodafone Idea share falls 2.5%

Asit Manohar

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries surge after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel raised telecom tariff

Stock market today: Shares of Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel touched a new peak during early morning session on Friday.
Stock market today: Following the telecom tariff hike announced by the Indian telecom majors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, telecom stocks reacted to the news during early morning deals. Today, Bharti Airtel's share price opened upside at 1,536.25 per share and touched an intraday high of 1,536.25 apiece on NSE. Likewise, Reliance's share price also surged as Jio's business is linked to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). However, Vodafone Idea share price witnessed selling pressure in early morning deals. Vodafone Idea share price today opened upside at 19.10 apiece on NSE, but soon came under the sell-off heat and touched an intraday low of 17.91 apiece, losing around 2.50 percent against Thursday's close of 18.52 per share.

Reliance share price hits new peak

Extending the bull trend for the fourth straight session, Reliance's share price today opened upside at 3,062.05 apiece on NSE and surged to an intraday high of 3,129.85 per share, bettering its previous peak of 3,075 per share, made on Thursday. While climbing to this new peak, Reliance shares touched a new high for the third straight session.

Bharti Airtel share price hits new high

After Reliance Jio announced a telecom tariff hike on Thursday, Bharti Airtel also declared a tariff hike on Friday, which fueled buying interest in the telecom major. As a result, Bharti Airtel's share price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of 1,536.25 per share on NSE. While climbing this intraday high, Bharti Airtel shares touched a new lifetime high during Friday morning deals.

Vodafone Idea share price under pressure

However, Vodafone Idea's share price witnessed a rapid decline in early morning deals. Today, it opened with an upside gap at 19.10 apiece on NSE but quickly came under selling pressure, touching an intraday low of 17.91 apiece. This rapid decline led to a loss of around 2.50 percent within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell, highlighting the swift and dynamic nature of the stock market.

Reliance Jio new tariff plan

The Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary company has raised the prices of its existing plans from monthly to annual. There are six monthly plans. The existing monthly plan of 155 has been revised to 189, and other plans in the category have been revised.

The two-month plan of 470 has been revised to 579, and the three-month plan has been revised from 395 to 479.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 28 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST
