Jio tariff hike impact: Reliance, Bharti Airtel jump, Vodafone Idea share falls 2.5%
Shares of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries surge after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel raised telecom tariff
Stock market today: Following the telecom tariff hike announced by the Indian telecom majors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, telecom stocks reacted to the news during early morning deals. Today, Bharti Airtel's share price opened upside at ₹1,536.25 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹1,536.25 apiece on NSE. Likewise, Reliance's share price also surged as Jio's business is linked to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). However, Vodafone Idea share price witnessed selling pressure in early morning deals. Vodafone Idea share price today opened upside at ₹19.10 apiece on NSE, but soon came under the sell-off heat and touched an intraday low of ₹17.91 apiece, losing around 2.50 percent against Thursday's close of ₹18.52 per share.
