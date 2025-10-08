JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO ends: Can you still invest in the mutual fund scheme?

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO: The new fund offer (NFO) of the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund has closed after its subscription window ran from September 23 to October 7, 2025. The fund marks India’s first active equity fund powered by the Systematic Active Equity (SAE) approach, and is designed as an open-ended equity scheme.

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing across market capitalisations — large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies — thus offering diversified exposure across the equity spectrum.

Can You Invest in JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund After the NFO? Yes. Although the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO period has ended, investors can still invest in the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund since it is an open-ended scheme. After the NFO closes and the allotment process is completed, the fund reopens for regular subscriptions, typically within 5–10 days.

Once reopened, investments can be made at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV) rather than the initial NFO price of ₹10 per unit. Investors can then purchase units through mutual fund platforms, distributors, or directly via the JioBlackRock Mutual Fund website, similar to any other open-ended mutual fund.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund Details The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI). The fund is available only under the Direct Plan – Growth Option, with no exit load applicable, and a TER of 0.50%. Investors can start with a minimum investment of ₹500, either through a lump sum or a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), with SIPs requiring at least six installments in multiples of Re 1.

The mutual fund scheme will be jointly managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sunil Chaudhary. In terms of asset allocation, the fund will invest 65–100% of its portfolio in equity and equity-related instruments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, 0–35% in debt and money market instruments, and up to 10% in units of REITs and InvITs.

Expert View: Should You Invest? According to Pankaj Mathpal, Managing Director and CEO at Optima Money Managers, investors should approach this new offering with caution.

“Given that this is an open-ended fund, investors have the flexibility to invest later as well. Since it is based on a relatively new investment approach for Indian investors, it’s prudent to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ strategy. While deploying a small portion now may be fine, observing the fund’s performance and consistency over time would be a more balanced approach,” Mathpal said.

Although the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO has closed, investors can still participate once the scheme reopens for regular subscriptions. However, experts suggest taking a measured approach — understanding the fund’s strategy and performance before making significant investments.