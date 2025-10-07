JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO: Subscription ends today. Review, details, how to invest?

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO: The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, which opened on September 23, closes today (October 7), offering investors the last chance to subscribe to its new fund offer (NFO). JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO is an open-ended equity fund that leverages BlackRock's Systematic Active Equity (SAE) approach for the first time in India.

This fund, like other flexi-cap funds, will invest in companies across market capitalisation, i.e., large-caps, mid-caps, and small-caps. It aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by offering investment opportunities across companies of all sizes.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO details Investors can apply for the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund for a minimum amount of ₹500. The total expense ratio for the fund is 0.5%. However, there is no exit load applicable. Since it is an open-ended fund, investors can buy and exit it at any time after the NFO period.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index (TRI). Given its high risk, it is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, diversified exposure to companies across market capitalisation, and advanced, data-driven strategies.

Tanvi Kacheria and Sunil Chaudhary are the fund managers for the flexi-cap scheme.

What is BlackRock's SAE approach? Developed by BlackRock, the SAE approach combines the fund blends data-driven insights, scientific analysis, and human expertise.

Instead of relying on human judgment alone, JioBlackRock Flex-cap Fund will follow a disciplined, data-driven approach to build a portfolio with long-term growth potential. But that doesn’t mean the fund will run on autopilot. The fund managers will actively monitor risks, market trends, and portfolio exposures to ensure the strategy stays aligned with current conditions—while avoiding human biases.

Source: JioBlackRock AMC

How to invest in JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund? In order to invest in JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, investors can head to JioBlackrock AMC's webiste using this link: https://www.jioblackrockamc.com/onboarding

Once they have onboarded on the website by completing their bank details, PAN, and other required information, they can easily apply from there. Other ways to invest include heading to websites like Groww, Zerodha, Paytm Money, etc.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund: Should you apply? Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said that since this is a new kind of fund for Indian investors, it's important to carefully consider the potential benefits of the underlying technology.

"Given that this is an open-ended fund, investors always have the flexibility to invest at a later stage. As with any new offering, a cautious approach is advisable. While investors may choose to deploy a small portion of their funds now, a ‘wait and watch’ strategy would be more prudent at this stage," Mathpal opined.

Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products, Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), noted that there are already over 30 actively managed flexi-cap funds in the industry, and some of them have a solid long-term track record of delivering consistent performance and managing risk across market cycles.

"In an established category such as flexi cap, I believe it is advisable to opt for such funds with a strong long-term track record. Unless an NFO offers a unique and compelling proposition, it makes sense to wait for at least a medium-term track record of a fund before investing. Moreover, I think a maximum of 4-5 equity funds is all an investor needs to build a robust portfolio - therefore, one should consider investing in a fund only when they are convinced to deploy at least 5-10% of their overall mutual fund portfolio, instead of making a small allocation out of FOMO and end up overdiversifying," he added.

