JioBlackRock's flexi-cap NFO opens today: All you need to know about this active equity fund

JioBlackRock flexi-cap NFO is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, investment in stocks across market capitalisation and those with a very high risk appetite.

Saloni Goel
Published23 Sep 2025, 04:47 PM IST
JioBlackRock launched its first active equity fund — a flexi-cap scheme — available for investors from September 23 to October 7. This new fund offer is India's first Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund.

Developed by BlackRock, the SAE approach combines the fund blends data-driven insights, scientific analysis, and human expertise.

Instead of relying on human judgment alone, JioBlackRock Flex-cap Fund will follow a disciplined, data-driven approach to build a portfolio with long-term growth potential. But that doesn’t mean the fund will run on autopilot. The fund managers will actively monitor risks, market trends, and portfolio exposures to ensure the strategy stays aligned with current conditions—while avoiding human biases.

About JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that invests across market capitalisations — large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation.

The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index (TRI), having an expense ratio of 0.50%. There is no exit load in JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, while the minimum investment needed is 500.

Tanvi Kacheria and Sunil Chaudhary are the fund managers for the flexi-cap scheme.

As per the company, the growth of the Indian equities market, increasing trading volume, and liquidity can make Flexi Cap funds an ideal choice right now.

The company presented three reasons why investors should apply for their flexi-cap fund:

1. Risk-controlled ‘Bench-Aware’ strategy: Risk-adjusted process seeking to outperform the Nifty 500 index by taking small bets across a large number of stocks.

2. Data-driven investment insights: Utilises quantitative data and AI-driven analysis to systematically evaluate 1,000+ Indian equities to enable informed investment decisions.

3. Diversified holdings: Diversified investments across various sectors and market caps, potentially reducing the risk of loss.

Who should invest in JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund?

The fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, investment in stocks across market capitalisation and those with a very high risk appetite.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

