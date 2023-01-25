Jittery investors turn to cash in hunt for yield4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Inflows to money-market funds are at levels last seen in 2020
Jittery Investors Turn to Cash in Hunt for Yield
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×