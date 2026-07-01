Jivial Industries share price slips over 3% after lacklustre debut

Jivial Industries share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Jivial Industries share price today opened at ₹156.80, which is at 20% discount with the issue price of ₹196. Jivial Industries share price post a lacklustre debut was down nearly 4%. Jivial Industries share price slumped 22.83% from the issue price.
The Jivial Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 June and closed on Thursday, 25 June. The company had fixed a price band of ₹196 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. Jivial Industries IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 93%, as per chittorgarh.com
Founded in 2021, Jivial Industries manufactures aluminium railing systems and architectural hardware used in residential and commercial construction. Its product portfolio includes handrails, spigots, brackets, locks, end caps, bends, jointers, and other aluminium fittings designed for applications such as balconies, glass partitions, façades, and viewing windows.
The company primarily serves construction companies, architects, interior designers, fabricators, and glass solution providers across India, with a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. It also exports a portion of its products to Oman.
Jivial Industries operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and plans to set up a second production unit to enhance manufacturing capacity and strengthen backward integration through in-house aluminium extrusion capabilities.
For the nine-month period ending in December 2025, Jivial Industries reported revenue of ₹12.2 crore and net profit after tax of ₹2.95 crore. For fiscal year 2025, the firm recorded revenue of ₹12.07 crore and net profit of ₹2.97 crore, while maintaining a fairly low debt level of ₹1.23 crore.
The Jivial Industries IPO was priced at ₹196 per equity share and comprised a fresh issue worth ₹26.65 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹5.34 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹31.99 crore.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to purchase new machinery, upgrade and renovate its manufacturing facility, meet IPO-related expenses, and fund general corporate purposes.
Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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