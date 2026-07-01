Jivial Industries share price slips over 3% after lacklustre debut

Jivial Industries share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Jivial Industries share price today opened at ₹156.80, which is at 20% discount with the issue price of ₹196. Jivial Industries share price post a lacklustre debut was down nearly 4%. Jivial Industries share price slumped 22.83% from the issue price.
The Jivial Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 June and closed on Thursday, 25 June. The company had fixed a price band of ₹196 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. Jivial Industries IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 93%, as per chittorgarh.com
Founded in 2021, Jivial Industries manufactures aluminium railing systems and architectural hardware used in residential and commercial construction. Its product portfolio includes handrails, spigots, brackets, locks, end caps, bends, jointers, and other aluminium fittings designed for applications such as balconies, glass partitions, façades, and viewing windows.
The company primarily serves construction companies, architects, interior designers, fabricators, and glass solution providers across India, with a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. It also exports a portion of its products to Oman.
Jivial Industries operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and plans to set up a second production unit to enhance manufacturing capacity and strengthen backward integration through in-house aluminium extrusion capabilities.
For the nine-month period ending in December 2025, Jivial Industries reported revenue of ₹12.2 crore and net profit after tax of ₹2.95 crore. For fiscal year 2025, the firm recorded revenue of ₹12.07 crore and net profit of ₹2.97 crore, while maintaining a fairly low debt level of ₹1.23 crore.
The Jivial Industries IPO was priced at ₹196 per equity share and comprised a fresh issue worth ₹26.65 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹5.34 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹31.99 crore.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to purchase new machinery, upgrade and renovate its manufacturing facility, meet IPO-related expenses, and fund general corporate purposes.
Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.
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