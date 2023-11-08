JK Cement shares rally over 11% in three sessions to hit 52-week high; is there more rally ahead?
JK Cement share price rises 11.6% in 3 sessions on positive Q2FY24 numbers; brokerages maintain 'buy' rating.
JK Cement share price has been on an upward trajectory over the last three trading sessions as investors reacted positively to the company's Q2FY24 numbers, and a few brokerages have kept their "buy" rating on the stock. JK Cement share price rose 11.6% in the last three sessions to hit 52-week high today of ₹3,495. JK Cement shares opened at ₹3,406.95 apiece on BSE today. According to analysts, JK Cement's Q2 earnings numbers surpassed Street's estimates on the backdrop of stronger volumes and lower costs.
