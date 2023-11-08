JK Cement share price has been on an upward trajectory over the last three trading sessions as investors reacted positively to the company's Q2FY24 numbers, and a few brokerages have kept their "buy" rating on the stock. JK Cement share price rose 11.6% in the last three sessions to hit 52-week high today of ₹3,495. JK Cement shares opened at ₹3,406.95 apiece on BSE today. According to analysts, JK Cement's Q2 earnings numbers surpassed Street's estimates on the backdrop of stronger volumes and lower costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Q2 results, brokerage houses have revised their target prices. From Wednesday's closing price of ₹3,434.05 on BSE, Nuvama Institutional Equities sees 17.8% upside for the stock from its target price of ₹4,046, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd sees 13.6% upside of the stock from target price of ₹3,900. However, Kotak Institutional Equities sees an downside of 24% for the stock from target price of ₹2,600.

According to PTI news report, JK Cement Ltd. announced on Saturday a 62.18% increase in consolidated profit to ₹178.47 crore for the second quarter that concluded in September 2023. It recorded a net profit of ₹110.04 crore from July to September of last year, as per a JK Cement regulatory filing, which PTI reported.

Compared to ₹2,233.84 crore a year earlier, the revenue from operations rose by 23.23% to ₹2,752.77 crore during the quarter.

As per trendlyne data, JK Cement stock price rose 22.59% and underperformed its sector by 18.57% in the past year.

“The stock is on the verge of a breakout from consolidation phase. A move above ₹3,500 can lead to a directional upmove in the short term," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, JK Cement share prices are witnessing strong positive traction and is already up around 9% for the week.

“We are seeing a range breakout and expect this positive momentum to continue in the near term likely towards ₹3,800. The bullish gap left around ₹3,200 is likely to act as support," added Bhosale.

Let's take a look at brokerage views following Q2 results;

Nuvama Institutional Equities According to the brokerage's analysis, JK Cement achieved strong volume growth in Q2FY24, with volumes rising by roughly 19% YoY and EBITDA exceeding their projections by roughly 24% and 18%, respectively, and grey cement realisations rising by about 3% YoY (flat QoQ). To ₹1,028, blended EBITDA/t increased QoQ. As to the brokerage, net debt/EBITDA (2.1x) has reached its highest point.

“We are revising FY24E/25E EBITDA upwards by 11%/9% considering improved pricing environment. We like JKC’s consistent volume growth, efficiency improvement and superior RoEs. Retain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of ₹4,046 ( ₹3,667 earlier) based on rollover to Q2FY26E (15x EV/EBITDA). Sustainability of price hikes is essential to offset the anticipated sluggish demand post elections," the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal “We largely retain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates. We prefer JK Cements for its steady expansion and strong execution strategy vs. peers. We value JK Cements at 14x Sep’25E (earlier FY25E) EV/EBITDA to arrive at our revised TP of ₹3,900 (vs. ₹3,640 earlier). Reiterate BUY," the brokerage said.

Kotak Institutional Equities JK Cement's 2QFY24 EBITDA exceeded brokerage forecasts by 7%, driven by increased volumes and decreased expenses. JKCE has successfully ramped up the 4 mtpa Panna facility and is experiencing cost tailwinds from increased operational leverage and improved efficiencies.

"We expect margins to firm up in 2HFY24 led by a combination of higher prices (+4% qoq in 3QFY24), muted costs and operating leverage on the back of strong demand. The company is on track to reach 24 mtpa capacity by FY2025E and likely to announce future expansion plans in coming quarters. We increase EBITDA by 4% for FY2024- 26E and increase Fair Value to ₹2,600 (from ₹2,400). Maintain SELL," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

