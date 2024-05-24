JK Lakshmi Cement share price rises 7% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: JK Lakshmi Cement share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 Results that were declared after the market hours on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JK Lakshmi Cement share price that opened at ₹830 , rose to highs of ₹852.85 on the NSE, on Friday , marking gains of more than 7%

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated Net profit came in at ₹159.85 Crore rising 41% year-on-year and was ahead of analysts estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimated Net profit at around ₹140 Crore.

Strong beat led by improved operating performance The beat in net profit that helped drive JK Lakshmi Cement share price, was driven by strong operating performance. The per tonne profitability or Ebitda per tonne rose 43% YoY to ₹1,032 much above ₹852 estimated by MOFSL. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

This beat was led by strong improvement in operating performance as sales volume at 3.26 million tonne just rose 1% year-on-year. Lower than-estimated operating costs helped, said analysts.

Consolidated Ebitda increased 45% YoY to around ₹340 crore, rising 48% year-on-year.

Consolidated revenue from operations at ₹1780.85 crore came slightly lower than ₹1862 crore in the year ago quarter.

Dividend announcement JK Lakshmi recommended a final dividend of ₹4. 50,- per Equity Share of face value of ₹5 each (90% payout) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. This dividend announcement is in addition to Interim Dividend of ₹2 per Equity Share paid by the company taking total dividend payout to ₹6. 50,- per Equity share.

