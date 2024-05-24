Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JK Lakshmi Cement share price rises 7% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

JK Lakshmi Cement share price rises 7% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: JK Lakshmi Cement share price gained more than 7% post Q4 Results that were declared after the market hours on Thursday.

JK Lakshmi Cement share price gained more than 7% post Q4 Results that were declared after the market hours on Thursday.

Stock Market Today: JK Lakshmi Cement share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 Results that were declared after the market hours on Thursday.

The JK Lakshmi Cement share price that opened at 830 , rose to highs of 852.85 on the NSE, on Friday , marking gains of more than 7%

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated Net profit came in at 159.85 Crore rising 41% year-on-year and was ahead of analysts estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimated Net profit at around 140 Crore.

Strong beat led by improved operating performance

The beat in net profit that helped drive JK Lakshmi Cement share price, was driven by strong operating performance. The per tonne profitability or Ebitda per tonne rose 43% YoY to 1,032 much above 852 estimated by MOFSL. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

This beat was led by strong improvement in operating performance as sales volume at 3.26 million tonne just rose 1% year-on-year. Lower than-estimated operating costs helped, said analysts.

Consolidated Ebitda increased 45% YoY to around 340 crore, rising 48% year-on-year.

Consolidated revenue from operations at 1780.85 crore came slightly lower than 1862 crore in the year ago quarter.

Dividend announcement

JK Lakshmi recommended a final dividend of 4. 50,- per Equity Share of face value of 5 each (90% payout) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. This dividend announcement is in addition to Interim Dividend of 2 per Equity Share paid by the company taking total dividend payout to 6. 50,- per Equity share.

(more to come)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.