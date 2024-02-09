JK Lakshmi Cement shares rise 9% after net profit jumps 68% in Q3
JK Lakshmi Cement jumps 9% after reporting strong Q3 FY24 results, with a 68.50% rise in net profit and 9% increase in revenue. The company achieved a capacity utilization of 79% and a clinker capacity utilization of 105% in the quarter.
JK Lakshmi Cement, a manufacturer and supplier of cement and related products, jumped sharply in today's trading session to hit an all-time high of ₹999.90 apiece with a gain of 9% after the company reported a good set of numbers for the December-ending quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started