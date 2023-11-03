JK Lakshmi Cement shares zoom 6.7% as net profit grows 55% in Q2
Following the company's Q2FY24 performance, brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking maintained its 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target price to ₹820 apiece from an earlier target price of ₹780 apiece.
JK Lakshmi Cement, a part of JK Organisation, witnessed a notable 6.77% surge in its stock price, hitting a four-month high of ₹719.90 per share during Friday's early trading session, propelled by its impressive Q2FY24 performance. At 10:00 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 5.17% at ₹709.
