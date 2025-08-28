On a tear: These two paper stocks stand to win big from India's new anti-dumping measures
The Indian government imposed a minimum import price on virgin multi-layer paper board (VPB) imports after an investigation found evidence that VPB imports from Indonesia were being sold in India at unfairly low prices.
The government of India has imposed a minimum import price (MIP) of ₹67,220 per metric ton on virgin multi-layer paper board (VPB) imports. The MIP includes the cost of the paper, insurance, and shipping charges to India, and will be in effect until 31 March 2026.