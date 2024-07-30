JK Paper stock corrects 19% from recent peak. Is it time to buy the dip?

B&K Securities remains optimistic, noting price increases in the packaging boards segment since July and expecting substantial volume growth to improve performance. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating and upgraded the target price to 634.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Jul 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Trade Now
JK Paper stock corrects 19% from recent peak. Is it time to buy the dip?
JK Paper stock corrects 19% from recent peak. Is it time to buy the dip?

JK Paper experienced significant selling pressure following the release of its June quarter results, which showed a sharp decline in net profit. The company reported a drop in margins due to weak realisations and higher raw material costs. Additionally, employee benefits and other operating expenses rose during the quarter due to the complete acquisition of the packaging business, resulting in a weak performance in Q1FY25. 

Following the announcement of its results, the stock has corrected by 7.6%, falling to 520 apiece, over a span of four sessions. This decline has brought the stock to a level that is 18.60% below its recent peak of 638.75, which was reached in July. 

Also Read | ITC to invest ₹20,000 crore to expand FMCG, paperboards verticals, says CMD

However, domestic brokerage firm B&K Securities remains optimistic about the company's growth prospects. It notes that price increases in the packaging boards segment have been implemented since July. Although margins for corrugated boards are lower than those for the W&P segment, the substantial increase in volume is expected to positively impact future performance.

As a nearly fully integrated plant with a significant boost in production capacity, the brokerage expects the company is set to benefit from the increased volume in the packaging segment following the full consolidation of acquired packaging companies.

Consequently, the brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and upgraded the target price to 634 from the previous 523.

Also Read | Three M Paper share price opens with 10.14% premium at ₹76 apiece on BSE SME

Is it in the price?

JK Paper reported higher sales, surpassing B&K Securities' estimates due to increased volumes, primarily from packaging acquisitions. However, EBITDA and PAT fell short of the brokerage's expectations.

The EBITDA margin declined by 1,376 basis points year-over-year to 16% in the current quarter, down from 30% in the same quarter last year. Absolute EBITDA stood at 28 billion, a 41% decrease from 47 billion in 1QFY24.

PAT declined by 55% year-over-year to 14 billion, with a PAT margin drop of 1,151 basis points, impacted by higher operating expenses and lower other income.

Also Read | Paper stocks JK Paper, Orient Paper and others jump up to 64% in a month

B&K Securities attributed the weak performance to lower market prices and rising wood costs, which negatively impacted the company's results for the current quarter. While higher volumes boosted the topline, driven by higher utilisation in the packaging board business, increased raw material costs squeezed margins, it noted. 

Also Read | Post-Budget Rally: Nifty FMCG climbs 2%, seven stocks achieve record highs

‘Realisation set to improve in next quarter’

In the first quarter of FY25, JK Paper achieved capacity utilisation of 107%, up from 99.8% in the same quarter last year. The company's sales volume increased by 16.3%, reaching 204,657 tonnes compared to 175,952 tonnes in 1QFY24.

However, due to lower price realisations and the consolidation of corrugated packaging entities, consolidated EBITDA per tonne fell to 13,700 in 1QFY25 from approximately 27,000 in 1QFY24.

It anticipates an average realisation increase of 1,500 per tonne in the next quarter due to higher realisation in packaging boards. It also anticipates that W&P prices will rise during the busy Q2/Q3 period for the paper industry due to new textbook printing.

Also Read | Asian Paints Q1 Results: Net profit drops 24% to ₹1,170 cr, revenue down 2.3%

Meanwhile, the company acquired the remaining 15% equity shares of its subsidiary companies, Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), making them wholly owned subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 12:15 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJK Paper stock corrects 19% from recent peak. Is it time to buy the dip?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

184.30
12:16 PM | 30 JUL 2024
4.1 (2.28%)

Bharat Electronics

319.40
12:16 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-1.95 (-0.61%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

356.15
12:16 PM | 30 JUL 2024
18.35 (5.43%)

Tata Steel

163.40
12:16 PM | 30 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services

4,635.95
12:09 PM | 30 JUL 2024
353.55 (8.26%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,744.05
12:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
390.8 (7.3%)

M M T C

112.39
12:09 PM | 30 JUL 2024
7.35 (7%)

Jindal Saw

641.00
12:09 PM | 30 JUL 2024
38.55 (6.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue