JK Paper stock teases near record highs; Ventura Securities bullish ahead

On market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "We are gaining traction as strategy is shifting from tactical sell to tactical buy. Investments are chipping in as commodities prices are reverting. FIIs selling and crude prices are subsiding, which is expected to continue based on diplomatic developments and provide an edge to the domestic market. Globally, investors are bracing for rate hikes as expected. Domestic WPI has spiked up however the market is ignoring as future prices can get gloomy."