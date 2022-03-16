This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paper stocks have skyrocketed by 20% to more than 26% in the last five days. The sector looks well poised ahead!
Companies have started to hike prices due to waster paper shortage and strong pick up in demand.
Paper stocks are glistening as the majority of companies have hiked prices due to rising demand and shortage of waste paper. Companies like JK Paper, West Coast Paper, and Andhra Paper among others recorded strong growth in their stock price so far this week. These paper stocks have skyrocketed by 20% to more than 26% in the last five days. The sector looks well poised ahead!
On Wednesday, on BSE, JK Paper hit a new 52-week high of Rs300 apiece and gained by around 6%. Following the trend, Similarly, West Coast Paper Mills also clocked a fresh all-time high of Rs310 apiece and rose by over 7% so far today. Also, Andhra Paper hit a new record high and jumped nearly 10%. Meanwhile, Seshayee Paper & Boards jumped more than 6.5%, as for Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, it made over 8% gains so far in the day's trade.
Moreover, on BSE, Satia Industries stock soared nearly 5%, Emami Paper has jumped as much as nearly 6% and Rushil Decor advanced around 4%.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said," Paper stocks have seen good accumulation this week as almost all players have raised prices and traditionally the fourth quarter is always the best quarter more so this time around in view of the opening up Theme gaining momentum."
In its monthly report, Centrum Institutional Research said, "Waste paper shortage has created a once in a lifetime situation wherein prices of recycled papers manufactured by Grade B/C mills surpassed that of papers manufactured using wood pulp by Grade A mills. Waste paper, a key RM for recycled paper, has shot up significantly in the last few months led by lower collections. Pandemic led many offices, courts, and schools to remain shut for a very long period of time. As a result, collections remained very low. To add to misery EU banned exports of waste paper in Oct’21."
With demand now back to a normal and severe shortage of waste paper, Centrum said that Grade B/C mills took sharp price hikes a few months back. To remain at a premium to recycled papers, Grade A mills’ paper too took price hikes even though their RM prices have remained stable.
In comparison, Grade A mills which include JK Paper, West Coast, and Andhra Paper, prices have not gone up significantly versus Grade B/C mills prices.
Centrum points out that Grade A mills are completely backward integrated and use the wood pulp as a key RM. Hence compared to Grade B/C mills, their cost has not gone up significantly.
Grade B/C mills prices has been higher than Grade A mills in the last four decade as the former's raw material requirement is either waste paper or agro products. Notably, Grade B/C millions are about 60-65% of India's total production capacity with the waste paper being the preferred RM.
Centrum's note said, "With a severe shortage of waste paper, pricing of recycled paper inched to Rs60-65/kg vs. Rs50/kg in pre-pandemic times."
The prices are expected to remain on the inclining side.
As per Centrum's channel checks, at least two hikes were taken in the last two months (6-7% each) and with one more expected to come by end of March or early April (another 6-7%). As per the distributors, this situation is expected to last at least till MayJune’22.
Thereby, prices hikes taken by Grade B/C mills have been significantly more than companies such as JK Paper, West Coast Paper, and Andhra Paper.
Furthermore, Centrum's note revealed that wholesale prices of Writing & Printing (W&P) paper have increased from Rs39-46/kg to Rs75-80/kg over the last year. Coated paper prices are up 40% to Rs100/kg while craft paper and board prices have increased from Rs31-3/kg to Rs27-44/kg over the same time frame. Prices of newsprint paper, which largely uses recycled paper, have registered the biggest price movement from Rs37/kg to Rs85/kg.
Also, coal, chemical, transportation cost have increased for all the mills.
Talking about the uptick in demand, Centrum's note said, "distributors have started stocking inventory. Also, the inflationary trend has led to higher than normal demand at the distributor level. Thus, the troika of demand normalization, higher level of demand at channels, and favorable pricing has created a happy scenario for the likes of JK, West Coast, and Andhra Paper. Windfall gain can be expected for these companies over the next couple of quarters as per our channel checks.
Centrum predicts West Coast's next price hike. The research note said, West Coast has increased prices by Rs3.5-4k/tn in March (previous hike was in Feb'22) and another Rs4k/tn hike is expected to be in effect by March-end or April first week. Paper prices for West Coast are expected to reach Rs75-80/kg by April’22 from the current price of Rs65-66/kg.
Top stock picks in a paper segment on stock exchanges are:
Centrum's note said with demand now crossing pre-COVID levels and a favorable pricing scenario for Grade A mills, we expect significant improvement in profitability for JK Paper, West Coast Paper, and Andhra Paper over the coming few quarters.
"JK Paper is currently trading at 7.5x EV/EBITDA while West Coast Paper and Andhra Paper are trading at 3.9x and 4x of trailing EBITDA. Debt/Equity of all three companies stands at 1.2x/0.5x/0.1x," Centrum's note concluded.
LKP Securities' S Ranganathan said, "JK Paper has recently commenced its board facility and the outlook is promising going forward. West Coast Paper despite the absence of Boards has large capacities and is a formidable player with a positive outlook going forward"
In the recent five trading sessions ( from March 10 to date), Andhra Paper stock has skyrocketed by nearly 26%, while West Coast Paper and JK Paper advanced by over 23% and 25%.
