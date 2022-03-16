Talking about the uptick in demand, Centrum's note said, "distributors have started stocking inventory. Also, the inflationary trend has led to higher than normal demand at the distributor level. Thus, the troika of demand normalization, higher level of demand at channels, and favorable pricing has created a happy scenario for the likes of JK, West Coast, and Andhra Paper. Windfall gain can be expected for these companies over the next couple of quarters as per our channel checks.