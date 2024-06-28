JK Tyre, MRF, Ceat, Goodyear jump 5 -12% today; what is boosting tyre stocks?
Tyre stocks surge as manufacturers raise prices by 1.5-2.5% due to rising raw material costs. ICICI Direct Research suggests price hikes to maintain margins. Emkay maintains 'buy' rating for JK Tyre with a target price of ₹700/share, citing strong fundamentals in transportation sector.
Tyre stocks: As the demand forecast improved, the shares of tyre manufacturers such as JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (up over 10%), MRF Ltd (up 4.5%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up almost 6%), Ceat Ltd (up over 12.4%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2%), and Goodyear India Ltd (up 5.4%) were on a bull run. According to reports, in reaction to rising costs for essential raw materials, domestic tire makers raised their prices by around 1.5% to 2.5% starting on July 1, 2024 (natural rubber).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started