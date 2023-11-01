JK Tyre Q2 Results: Net profit surges 371% to ₹242 crore, revenue up 3% YoY

JK Tyre Q2 Results: JK Tyre announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 1, reporting a surge of 371 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹242 crore, compared to ₹51.31 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading tyre manufacturer's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹3,897.53 crore, registering a rise of 3 per cent, compared to ₹3,756.52 crore in the year-ao period.