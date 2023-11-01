comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JK Tyre Q2 Results: Net profit surges 371% to ₹242 crore, revenue up 3% YoY
JK Tyre Q2 Results: Net profit surges 371% to ₹242 crore, revenue up 3% YoY

JK Tyre Q2 Results: The tyre manufacturer's net profit surged 371 per cent to ₹242 crore, compared to ₹51.31 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Tyre reported a net profit of 242 crore. Photo: Mint

JK Tyre Q2 Results: JK Tyre announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 1, reporting a surge of 371 per cent in consolidated net profit at 242 crore, compared to 51.31 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading tyre manufacturer's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 3,897.53 crore, registering a rise of 3 per cent, compared to 3,756.52 crore in the year-ao period.

 

01 Nov 2023
