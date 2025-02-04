JK Tyre Q3 Results: JK Tyre and Industries Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4. The company's net profit plummeted 77 per cent in the third quarter to ₹52.60 crore, compared to ₹227.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the exchange filling.

The tyre maker's revenue from operations dropped 0.38 per cent to ₹3,674 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹3,688 crore in the same period a year ago.

JK Tyre Share Price JK Tyre and Industries Ltd shares closed 0.88 per cent higher at ₹313.55 after Tuesday's market session compared to ₹310.80 at the previous market close. The company announced the third-quarter results after the stock market operating hours on February 4.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹554.35 on February 5, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹306 on January 28, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of JK Tyre was at ₹8,591.90 crore as of market close on February 4.

JK Tyre shares have given investors over 330 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 41.08 per cent in the last one-year period and is trading 18.98 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

(….more to come…)