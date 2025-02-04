Mint Market

JK Tyre Q3 Results: Net profit tanks 77% YoY to ₹52.60 crore; revenue dips marginally

JK Tyre and Industries announced a fall in net profits for the Oct-Dec quarter on February 4. Shares closed 0.88% higher ahead of the earnings release on Tuesday's market.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Feb 2025, 05:26 PM IST
JK Tyres & Industries announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, February 4.(Pixabay)

JK Tyre Q3 Results: JK Tyre and Industries Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4. The company's net profit plummeted 77 per cent in the third quarter to 52.60 crore, compared to 227.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the exchange filling. 

The tyre maker's revenue from operations dropped 0.38 per cent to 3,674 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 3,688 crore in the same period a year ago. 

JK Tyre Share Price

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd shares closed 0.88 per cent higher at 313.55 after Tuesday's market session compared to 310.80 at the previous market close. The company announced the third-quarter results after the stock market operating hours on February 4. 

Shares hit their 52-week high level at 554.35 on February 5, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 306 on January 28, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of JK Tyre was at 8,591.90 crore as of market close on February 4. 

JK Tyre shares have given investors over 330 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 41.08 per cent in the last one-year period and is trading 18.98 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 05:26 PM IST
