JK Tyre share price drops over 5% despite strong Q3 Results; here's what analyst says
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd share price slumped over 5% on Wednesday's session due to profit booking after a strong upward trend, according to analysts. JK Tyre share price has gained over 80% in the last six months, as per trendlyne data. Amidst high sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd reported impressive Q3 results on Tuesday. JK Tyre share price today opened at ₹535.25 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹535.25 and an intraday low of ₹505.15.
