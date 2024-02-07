JK Tyre & Industries Ltd share price slumped over 5% on Wednesday's session due to profit booking after a strong upward trend, according to analysts. JK Tyre share price has gained over 80% in the last six months, as per trendlyne data. Amidst high sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd reported impressive Q3 results on Tuesday. JK Tyre share price today opened at ₹535.25 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹535.25 and an intraday low of ₹505.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, JK Tyre stock has been in a strong uptrend, however, after seeing a strong rally from the levels of around 400 seen during mid-January, prices are witnessing profit booking after reaching levels around 550. The overall trend is positive, and a further dip would be a buying opportunity with 480 as support and 580 as resistance.

For the quarter that ended December (Q3FY24), JK Tyre & Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 240% on year to ₹227 crore from ₹67 crore last year during the same period (Q3FY23).

According to a regulatory filing by JK Tyre & Industries, revenue from operations increased to ₹3,688 crore for the period under review from ₹3,613 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the company said that it generated ₹563 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA), a spectacular 61% increase over the same period previous year.

“Company’s gross margin performance came in robust and was ahead of our expectations and also outperformed its key peer in the listed space (~200 bps gross margin decline and ~90 bps EBITDA margin decline). Management commentary on margin sustenance and demand growth trajectory will be the key monitorable going forward," said ICICI direct Research in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remarkably, the net debt, which stood at ₹3,456 crore, has decreased by 24% from its March 2023 levels.The board decided and approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share (50%) with a face value of ₹2 per share based on the company's performance.

“At JK Tyre, we remain committed to achieving profitable growth centred on product premiumisation, volume expansion, and optimising our product mix. The demand outlook remains optimistic, driven by the strong momentum in economic activity and positive consumer sentiments, across product categories," said JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania.

He mentioned that the company's subsidiaries in Mexico, JK Tornel, and Cavendish Industries Ltd. (CIL) contributed to the increase in total sales and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

