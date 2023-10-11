JK Tyre share price hits 52-week high, up 116% in 7 months; should you buy, sell or hold?
JK Tyre share price surged over 13 per cent to hit 52-week high on Wednesday. Brokerage firm Emkay Global initiates coverage on JK Tyre with a buy recommendation. Technical analysts recommend booking some profit in the stock.
JK Tyre share price surged over 13 per cent in intraday trade on BSE to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹305.45 and looked set to extend the gains into the second consecutive session. JK Tyre share price opened at ₹273.95 against the previous close of ₹270.15 and jumped 13 per cent to the 52-week high of ₹305.45 on BSE.
