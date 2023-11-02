JK Tyre stock soars 14% to all time high as net profit rises 398% in Q2
JK Tyre and Industries saw a robust start to Thursday's trading session, with its stock opening at ₹344 per share, a significant increase from the previous day's close at ₹308.15. It continued to perform well, reaching a peak of ₹351.25 per share, reflecting a remarkable 14% increase.
Shares of JK Tyre and Industries, the flagship company of the JK Group, surged over 14% during intraday trading on Thursday, reaching an all-time high. This impressive performance came on the heels of the company's September quarter earnings, which exceeded market expectations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started