JM Financial anticipates Trent, BEL to join Nifty50 in August indices rebalancing
JM Financial expects Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to join the Nifty50 index in this rebalancing exercise. If included, Trent Ltd and BEL could see expected inflows of $412 million and $392 million, respectively.
Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial said in a new report that it is anticipating that two stocks will be added to the Nifty50 index while two others will be removed in the coming weeks. The NSE indices rebalancing announcement is scheduled for August, and the changes will take effect on September 30, 2024.
