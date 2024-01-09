JM Financial downgrades HPCL, BPCL, IOCL citing unfavourable risk-reward; here's what the brokerage firm says
JM Financial has downgraded the stocks of HPCL to a sell from a buy with a revised target price of ₹370, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to a sell from hold with a revised target price of ₹110, and BPCL to a hold from a buy with a revised target price of ₹450.
The sharp jump in shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the last two months, led by moderating crude oil prices and bullish sentiment across all PSU stocks, has shot up their valuation, raising the risk of a correction.
